The Thing That Hid Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Strength

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares fell to a low of $9.77 before closing at $10.23. Intraday shares traded counted 6.32 million, which was -9.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.77M. FLEX’s previous close was $9.29 while the outstanding shares total 506.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 59.48, and a growth ratio of 4.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.46, with weekly volatility at 5.99% and ATR at 0.59. The FLEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.36 and a $14.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.12% on 05/18/20.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Flex Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLEX, the company has in raw cash 1.79 billion on their books with 88.87 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9360707000 million total, with 7550951000 million as their total liabilities.

FLEX were able to record -2.08 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 92.54 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.7 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Flex Ltd. recorded a total of 6.46 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 6.03 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 430.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 506.94M with the revenue now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLEX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Advaithi Revathi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.49, for a total value of 304,202. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Collier Christopher now sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 973,543. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Collier Christopher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 30. The shares were price at an average price of 12.78 per share, with a total market value of 230,108. Following this completion of acquisition, the Group President, Barbier Francois now holds 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 217,075. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Flex Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.83.