the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) price slipped close to $5.26 early on Monday: What’s Next?

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has a beta of 1.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.09, with weekly volatility at 10.92% and ATR at 0.56. The RUBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.09 and a $13.11 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.31% on 05/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.30 before closing at $5.26. Intraday shares traded counted 1.24 million, which was 48.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.41M. RUBI’s previous close was $5.44 while the outstanding shares total 54.87M.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company the Rubicon Project Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $560.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RUBI, the company has in raw cash 71.28 million on their books with 7.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 236854000 million total, with 202123000 million as their total liabilities.

RUBI were able to record -9.84 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.23 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, the Rubicon Project Inc. recorded a total of 36.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -33.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 14.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.87M with the revenue now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RUBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RUBI attractive?

In related news, Director, ADDANTE FRANK sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.04, for a total value of 126,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ADDANTE FRANK now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 292,500. Also, CFO, Day David sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 16. The shares were price at an average price of 10.41 per share, with a total market value of 255,534. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-General Counsel & Secretary, Feldman Jonathan now holds 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 162,028. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.20%.