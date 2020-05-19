The AES Corporation (AES) is trading at $13.09 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.17, with weekly volatility at 5.44% and ATR at 0.74. The AES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.11 and a $21.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.39 million, which was 79.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.71M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.38% on 05/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.2027 before closing at $13.09. AES’s previous close was $13.04 while the outstanding shares total 664.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.84, and a growth ratio of 4.20.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company The AES Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The AES Corporation (AES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AES, the company has in raw cash 1.97 billion on their books with 2.22 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5751000000 million total, with 5432000000 million as their total liabilities.

AES were able to record -203.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 638.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 373.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The AES Corporation (AES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The AES Corporation recorded a total of 2.34 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.97 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 364.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 664.00M with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AES attractive?

In related news, Director, Khanna Tarun bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 20. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.27, for a total value of 48,461. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP, Corporate Strategy, Moreno Leonardo now bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,800. Also, Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer, Mendoza Tish bought 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.28 per share, with a total market value of 30,067. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP and CFO, Pimenta Gustavo now holds 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,685. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

8 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The AES Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.42.