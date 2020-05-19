Something To Watch Before Buying Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 23.84% on 05/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.83 before closing at $1.14. Intraday shares traded counted 2.12 million, which was -317.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 507.17K. FTK’s previous close was $0.92 while the outstanding shares total 58.83M. The firm has a beta of 2.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.86, with weekly volatility at 15.41% and ATR at 0.10. The FTK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.66 and a $4.01 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Flotek Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $54.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FTK, the company has in raw cash 101.24 million on their books with 0.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 152395000 million total, with 41324000 million as their total liabilities.

FTK were able to record -21.18 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 98.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -18.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Flotek Industries Inc. recorded a total of 19.53 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -122.52% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.05%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FTK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FTK attractive?

In related news, Director, Nierenberg David bought 235,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.01, for a total value of 237,550. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Nierenberg David now bought 235,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 211,677. Also, Director, Nierenberg David bought 529,605 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.99 per share, with a total market value of 524,309. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HOBBY PAUL W now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.30%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Flotek Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FTK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.40.