Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

The shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $31 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Alliance Bancorporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $67. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 18, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 69. Wells Fargo was of a view that WAL is Outperform in its latest report on January 29, 2018. Stephens thinks that WAL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $38.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.52.

The shares of the company added by 14.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.16 while ending the day at $33.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -7.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. WAL had ended its last session trading at $29.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a market cap of $3.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.86. WAL 52-week low price stands at $20.90 while its 52-week high price is $58.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has the potential to record 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. It started the day trading at $7.25 and traded between $6.71 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFIN’s 50-day SMA is 6.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.70. The stock has a high of $15.18 for the year while the low is $4.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.08%, as 3.15M WAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.91% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AFIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 167,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,070,549 shares of AFIN, with a total valuation of $123,903,933. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,952,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by 8.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,626,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 296,891 shares of American Finance Trust Inc. which are valued at $27,962,728. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its American Finance Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,849 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,785,969 shares and is now valued at $13,769,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of American Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.