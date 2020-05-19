Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

The shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProPetro Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.25. Tudor Pickering was of a view that PUMP is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PUMP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 260.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.97.

The shares of the company added by 15.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.55 while ending the day at $4.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 32.88% incline from the average session volume which is 2.88 million shares. PUMP had ended its last session trading at $4.26. ProPetro Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PUMP 52-week low price stands at $1.36 while its 52-week high price is $24.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ProPetro Holding Corp. generated 149.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -168.0%. ProPetro Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.6099 and traded between $0.555 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRQ’s 50-day SMA is 0.4498 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5164. The stock has a high of $1.40 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.98%, as 17.95M PUMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.89% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 49.50% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.