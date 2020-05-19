Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

The shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oceaneering International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OII is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Bernstein thinks that OII is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.51.

The shares of the company added by 22.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.89 while ending the day at $5.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -6.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.48 million shares. OII had ended its last session trading at $4.71. Oceaneering International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 OII 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $21.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oceaneering International Inc. generated 307.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Oceaneering International Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. ROTH Capital also rated NLS as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that NLS could surge by 10.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.34% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.10 and traded between $5.77 and $5.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLS’s 50-day SMA is 3.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.46. The stock has a high of $6.85 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.74%, as 1.20M OII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.12% of Nautilus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 95.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 284.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC bought more NLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC purchasing 413,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,454,334 shares of NLS, with a total valuation of $15,928,628. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more NLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,400,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Nautilus Inc. shares by 59.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,119,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 419,360 shares of Nautilus Inc. which are valued at $7,264,504. In the same vein, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc… increased its Nautilus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,715 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 867,722 shares and is now valued at $5,631,516. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Nautilus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.