Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

The shares of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novavax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2020, to Buy the NVAX stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Piper Jaffray was of a view that NVAX is Underweight in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that NVAX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1509.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is 23.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.18.

The shares of the company added by 30.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $48.30 while ending the day at $56.96. During the trading session, a total of 24.33 million shares were traded which represents a -142.34% decline from the average session volume which is 10.04 million shares. NVAX had ended its last session trading at $43.63. NVAX 52-week low price stands at $3.54 while its 52-week high price is $46.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novavax Inc. generated 186.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -191.38%. Novavax Inc. has the potential to record -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.36% to reach $9.01/share. It started the day trading at $8.56 and traded between $8.03 and $8.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGI’s 50-day SMA is 6.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.18. The stock has a high of $8.77 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.47%, as 3.14M NVAX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -7,115,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,625,075 shares of AGI, with a total valuation of $279,424,355. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,535,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. decreased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,286,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -129,657 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. which are valued at $91,085,953. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alamos Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 550,847 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,106,875 shares and is now valued at $89,632,481. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alamos Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.