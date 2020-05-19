Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL), Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.70.

The shares of the company added by 16.19% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $2.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -385.32% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. GRIL had ended its last session trading at $1.80. GRIL 52-week low price stands at $1.42 while its 52-week high price is $5.09.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.97 and traded between $0.8848 and $0.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDEV’s 50-day SMA is 0.5560 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0175. The stock has a high of $10.46 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.94%, as 26.50M GRIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.83% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… bought more CDEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,268.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… purchasing 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,617,072 shares of CDEV, with a total valuation of $27,868,145. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more CDEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,541,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by 7.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,552,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,392,009 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. which are valued at $23,071,565. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,200,632 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,531,338 shares and is now valued at $19,506,979. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.