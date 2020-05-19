Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

The shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $37 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cree Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Underweight the CREE stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. JP Morgan was of a view that CREE is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that CREE is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.48.

The shares of the company added by 15.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.59 while ending the day at $49.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -53.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. CREE had ended its last session trading at $42.75. Cree Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 CREE 52-week low price stands at $27.77 while its 52-week high price is $66.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cree Inc. generated 323.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.0%. Cree Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $5.055 and traded between $4.60 and $4.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 3.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.18. The stock has a high of $23.89 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.95%, as 12.55M CREE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.21% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.46% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.28% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.