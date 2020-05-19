Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 205.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.33.

The shares of the company added by 23.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.31 while ending the day at $12.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -70.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $9.87. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 194.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.63%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $7.77 and traded between $7.20 and $7.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUZ’s 50-day SMA is 6.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.29. The stock has a high of $10.84 for the year while the low is $4.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 783955.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.20%, as 523,682 SGRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of Suzano S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 422.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more SUZ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -109,709 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,870,129 shares of SUZ, with a total valuation of $27,903,630. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more SUZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,906,969 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs International decreased its Suzano S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 884,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Suzano S.A. which are valued at $6,373,741. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Suzano S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.