Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $29 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Neutral the SIX stock while also putting a $18.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Oppenheimer was of a view that SIX is Perform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that SIX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.76.

The shares of the company added by 18.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.65 while ending the day at $22.69. During the trading session, a total of 7.14 million shares were traded which represents a -51.18% decline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. SIX had ended its last session trading at $19.11. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 2.21. SIX 52-week low price stands at $8.75 while its 52-week high price is $59.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation generated 22.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 194.0%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. SunTrust also rated CNST as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CNST could surge by 20.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.53% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $46.00 and traded between $38.41 and $39.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNST’s 50-day SMA is 34.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.78. The stock has a high of $59.49 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.91%, as 1.77M SIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 392.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more CNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 406.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 3,223,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,016,873 shares of CNST, with a total valuation of $144,527,091.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 20.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,342,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 396,604 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $84,273,507. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 259,979 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,040,021 shares and is now valued at $73,399,956. Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.