Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI), Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF)

The shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on January 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. FBR & Co. was of a view that PPBI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 11, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that PPBI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.21.

The shares of the company added by 15.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.74 while ending the day at $19.55. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a 8.72% incline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. PPBI had ended its last session trading at $16.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.39. PPBI 52-week low price stands at $13.93 while its 52-week high price is $34.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.25% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.82 and traded between $2.62 and $2.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCF’s 50-day SMA is 1.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.50. The stock has a high of $4.79 for the year while the low is $0.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.60%, as 3.66M PPBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.96% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,002,390 shares of MCF, with a total valuation of $20,404,876.

Similarly, Luther King Capital Management Co… decreased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,486,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company which are valued at $11,193,264. In the same vein, DWS Investment Management America… decreased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 788,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,020,311 shares and is now valued at $10,241,434. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.