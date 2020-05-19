Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

The shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Televisa S.A.B., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $18. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 10, 2017. HSBC Securities thinks that TV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.60.

The shares of the company added by 16.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.9408 while ending the day at $5.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -65.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. TV had ended its last session trading at $4.81. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 TV 52-week low price stands at $4.65 while its 52-week high price is $12.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Grupo Televisa S.A.B. generated 2.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 109.41%. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Hold. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated HUN as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that HUN could surge by 15.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.49% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.95 and traded between $15.535 and $16.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 15.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.26. The stock has a high of $24.90 for the year while the low is $12.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.48%, as 3.78M TV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -298,842 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,608,956 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $380,056,550. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,417,410 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,459,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -235,200 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $175,820,228. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 740,919 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,781,314 shares and is now valued at $113,993,888. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.