Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

The shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $27.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fly Leasing Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2019, to Buy the FLY stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 08, 2017. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Cowen was of a view that FLY is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2016. Cowen thinks that FLY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.96.

The shares of the company added by 17.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.5272 while ending the day at $6.12. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a -97.81% decline from the average session volume which is 0.38 million shares. FLY had ended its last session trading at $5.19. Fly Leasing Limited currently has a market cap of $193.39 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.06, with a beta of 1.05. FLY 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $23.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fly Leasing Limited generated 391.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.21%. Fly Leasing Limited has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. JP Morgan also rated TMHC as Resumed on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that TMHC could surge by 9.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.19% to reach $18.67/share. It started the day trading at $17.00 and traded between $15.73 and $16.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMHC’s 50-day SMA is 12.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.31. The stock has a high of $28.47 for the year while the low is $6.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.54%, as 7.99M FLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.36% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TMHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 95.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 7,261,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,888,325 shares of TMHC, with a total valuation of $216,625,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,550,505 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by 12.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,321,405 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,171,665 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation which are valued at $150,176,443. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,576 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,154,268 shares and is now valued at $104,094,599. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.