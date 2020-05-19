Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Loss -14.57% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.37% on 05/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.75 before closing at $16.73. Intraday shares traded counted 5.1 million, which was -86.72% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.73M. DOC’s previous close was $16.18 while the outstanding shares total 196.21M. The firm has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.15, and a growth ratio of 4.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.27, with weekly volatility at 4.25% and ATR at 0.76. The DOC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.01 and a $20.78 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company Physicians Realty Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

DOC were able to record 18.77 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.26 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.86 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Physicians Realty Trust recorded a total of 107.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 76.69 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 30.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 196.21M with the revenue now reading 0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DOC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DOC attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Thomas John T bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.79, for a total value of 99,477. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer, Lucey John W. now bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,226. Also, Director, Anderson Stanton D. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.09 per share, with a total market value of 100,450. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Anderson Stanton D. now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 287,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

7 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Physicians Realty Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DOC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.00.