Mixed Analyst Attention: Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $19 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wabash National Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $26. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WNC is Neutral in its latest report on February 02, 2017. Stifel thinks that WNC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 26, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.49.

The shares of the company added by 17.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.03 while ending the day at $9.01. During the trading session, a total of 0.92 million shares were traded which represents a -4.43% decline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. WNC had ended its last session trading at $7.67. Wabash National Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WNC 52-week low price stands at $6.26 while its 52-week high price is $16.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wabash National Corporation generated 154.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. Wabash National Corporation has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.97% to reach $18.57/share. It started the day trading at $13.64 and traded between $12.58 and $13.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 12.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.99. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.93%, as 10.05M WNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.86% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 194,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,341,535 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $156,260,594. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,465,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 12.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,029,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,049,425 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $106,220,459. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,340,578 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,603,302 shares and is now valued at $99,775,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.