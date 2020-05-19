Mixed Analyst Attention: Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

The shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medley Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2017, to Mkt Perform the MDLY stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 17, 2016. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $10.50. Compass Point was of a view that MDLY is Buy in its latest report on August 19, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that MDLY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.85.

The shares of the company added by 26.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.2951 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -2217.16% decline from the average session volume which is 0.09 million shares. MDLY had ended its last session trading at $0.33. MDLY 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $3.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.56%. Medley Management Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.50. It started the day trading at $0.455 and traded between $0.381 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that I’s 50-day SMA is 1.4093 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.8528. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.95%, as 36.90M MDLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.44% of Intelsat S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -62.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -90.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -96.85% over the last six months.

Discovery Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more I shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,744,356 worth of shares.

Similarly, Appaloosa LP decreased its Intelsat S.A. shares by 31.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,950,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,196,300 shares of Intelsat S.A. which are valued at $8,687,500. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Intelsat S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,977 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,667,778 shares and is now valued at $7,084,723. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Intelsat S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.