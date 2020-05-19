Mixed Analyst Attention: Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

The shares of Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everspin Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2017, to Strong Buy the MRAM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 270.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.13.

The shares of the company added by 16.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.6837 while ending the day at $6.49. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -17.58% decline from the average session volume which is 0.57 million shares. MRAM had ended its last session trading at $5.55. Everspin Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 MRAM 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $7.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Everspin Technologies Inc. generated 13.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 520.0%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.64% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.1197 and traded between $6.40 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACRE’s 50-day SMA is 7.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.64. The stock has a high of $17.72 for the year while the low is $2.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 998292.28 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.97%, as 838,865 MRAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.77% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 833.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 285,496 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,865,289 shares of ACRE, with a total valuation of $22,205,990.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares by 3.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,419,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,904 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation which are valued at $10,997,676. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,066 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,017,886 shares and is now valued at $7,888,617. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.