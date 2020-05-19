Mixed Analyst Attention: Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY), PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Berry Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the BRY stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Tudor Pickering was of a view that BRY is Hold in its latest report on November 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that BRY is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.54.

The shares of the company added by 15.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.88 while ending the day at $4.24. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -1.44% decline from the average session volume which is 0.8 million shares. BRY had ended its last session trading at $3.67. Berry Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 BRY 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $11.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Berry Corporation generated 0.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.7%. Berry Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.05% to reach $22.35/share. It started the day trading at $17.755 and traded between $16.42 and $17.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACW’s 50-day SMA is 18.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.90. The stock has a high of $40.14 for the year while the low is $13.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.46%, as 3.07M BRY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of PacWest Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PACW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -507,147 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,023,533 shares of PACW, with a total valuation of $263,596,308. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PACW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $257,190,996 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its PacWest Bancorp shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,276,941 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -402,959 shares of PacWest Bancorp which are valued at $86,565,286. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its PacWest Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,859 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,192,231 shares and is now valued at $84,850,755. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of PacWest Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.