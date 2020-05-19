Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC), Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

The shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wintrust Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Raymond James was of a view that WTFC is Outperform in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Jefferies thinks that WTFC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.55.

The shares of the company added by 14.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $34.79 while ending the day at $37.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a -20.0% decline from the average session volume which is 0.74 million shares. WTFC had ended its last session trading at $32.56. Wintrust Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.65. WTFC 52-week low price stands at $22.02 while its 52-week high price is $74.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.69%. Wintrust Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated CBT as Upgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that CBT could surge by 1.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.54% to reach $33.38/share. It started the day trading at $33.01 and traded between $30.44 and $32.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBT’s 50-day SMA is 28.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.14. The stock has a high of $50.58 for the year while the low is $20.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 774046.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.48%, as 901,609 WTFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Cabot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.59, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 248,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,259,556 shares of CBT, with a total valuation of $178,246,353. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,782,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Cabot Corporation shares by 17.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,817,896 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 427,606 shares of Cabot Corporation which are valued at $95,498,495. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cabot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,765,634 shares and is now valued at $93,727,336. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Cabot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.