Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

The shares of Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $43 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ventas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $36. Raymond James was of a view that VTR is Underperform in its latest report on January 22, 2020. Jefferies thinks that VTR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $30.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.69.

The shares of the company added by 15.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.13 while ending the day at $32.26. During the trading session, a total of 5.1 million shares were traded which represents a 9.79% incline from the average session volume which is 5.65 million shares. VTR had ended its last session trading at $27.97. VTR 52-week low price stands at $13.35 while its 52-week high price is $75.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Ventas Inc. has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.34 and traded between $1.20 and $1.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KLXE's 50-day SMA is 1.0240 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.7743. The stock has a high of $28.25 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.89%, as 4.30M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.54% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KLXE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,110,979 shares of KLXE, with a total valuation of $4,044,273. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… meanwhile bought more KLXE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,584,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares by 2.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,279,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,153 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,663,451. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,344 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,198,735 shares and is now valued at $1,558,356. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.