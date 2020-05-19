Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)

The shares of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Covia Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.50. Barclays was of a view that CVIA is Underweight in its latest report on March 12, 2019. OTR Global thinks that CVIA is worth Negative rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.89.

The shares of the company added by 21.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4839 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.59 million shares were traded which represents a -74.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. CVIA had ended its last session trading at $0.46. Covia Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CVIA 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $3.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Covia Holdings Corporation generated 319.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.49%. Covia Holdings Corporation has the potential to record -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.21 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZOM’s 50-day SMA is 0.1808 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2797. The stock has a high of $0.50 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 937.60%, as 8.13M CVIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambridge Investment Research Adv… bought more ZOM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambridge Investment Research Adv… purchasing 181,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,254,080 shares of ZOM, with a total valuation of $2,083,194.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,768,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. which are valued at $1,150,635. Following these latest developments, around 38.45% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.