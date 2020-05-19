Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

The shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $22 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atkore International Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2017. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ATKR is Outperform in its latest report on February 08, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.93.

The shares of the company added by 14.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.94 while ending the day at $25.18. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a 0.99% incline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. ATKR had ended its last session trading at $21.92. Atkore International Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ATKR 52-week low price stands at $10.85 while its 52-week high price is $43.50.

The Atkore International Group Inc. generated 137.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.55%.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Piper Sandler also rated PXD as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $63 suggesting that PXD could surge by 12.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.70% to reach $107.06/share. It started the day trading at $94.23 and traded between $87.52 and $93.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXD’s 50-day SMA is 75.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 118.85. The stock has a high of $159.01 for the year while the low is $48.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.09%, as 5.26M ATKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PXD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -411,630 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,664,311 shares of PXD, with a total valuation of $1,131,049,615. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more PXD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $906,762,733 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by 9.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,200,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 806,132 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company which are valued at $821,682,187. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 255,379 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,327,686 shares and is now valued at $743,745,637. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.