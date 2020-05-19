Is There A Value in Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) And Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

The shares of Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on July 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Translate Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the TBIO stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 24, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on July 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Evercore ISI was of a view that TBIO is Outperform in its latest report on July 23, 2018. Citigroup thinks that TBIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 20.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.65.

The shares of the company added by 22.56% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.62 while ending the day at $19.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -210.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. TBIO had ended its last session trading at $16.09. Translate Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 TBIO 52-week low price stands at $6.80 while its 52-week high price is $16.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Translate Bio Inc. generated 98.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -137.5%. Translate Bio Inc. has the potential to record -1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.24% to reach $7.45/share. It started the day trading at $7.49 and traded between $7.01 and $7.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KGC’s 50-day SMA is 5.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.01. The stock has a high of $7.47 for the year while the low is $2.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.05%, as 17.74M TBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 65.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more KGC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -26,702,098 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,453,275 shares of KGC, with a total valuation of $776,366,148. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more KGC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,098,079 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruffer LLP increased its Kinross Gold Corporation shares by 1.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,616,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 723,017 shares of Kinross Gold Corporation which are valued at $281,692,937. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kinross Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,425 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 35,304,296 shares and is now valued at $233,361,397. Following these latest developments, around 3.98% of Kinross Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.