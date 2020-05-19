Is There A Value in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) And Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $30 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $17. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that HOG is Underweight in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Wedbush thinks that HOG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.01.

The shares of the company added by 14.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.86 while ending the day at $22.52. During the trading session, a total of 4.85 million shares were traded which represents a -33.6% decline from the average session volume which is 3.63 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $19.66. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.42, with a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HOG 52-week low price stands at $14.31 while its 52-week high price is $40.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 1.56 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -186.27%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated ALGN as Reiterated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $240 suggesting that ALGN could surge by 5.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $203.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.64% to reach $242.86/share. It started the day trading at $234.34 and traded between $210.00 and $229.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALGN’s 50-day SMA is 188.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 223.04. The stock has a high of $334.64 for the year while the low is $127.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.53%, as 5.03M HOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of Align Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.62, while the P/B ratio is 6.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALGN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -18,896 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,852,812 shares of ALGN, with a total valuation of $1,687,176,658. Edgewood Management LLC meanwhile bought more ALGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,026,618,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Align Technology Inc. shares by 4.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,127,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 173,080 shares of Align Technology Inc. which are valued at $886,892,421. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Align Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 860 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,099,273 shares and is now valued at $665,878,804. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Align Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.