Is There A Value in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) And STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

The shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $9 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chatham Lodging Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Market Perform the CLDT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $20. FBR & Co. was of a view that CLDT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 07, 2016. FBR & Co. thinks that CLDT is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.09.

The shares of the company added by 18.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.33 while ending the day at $6.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -78.76% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. CLDT had ended its last session trading at $5.14. CLDT 52-week low price stands at $3.44 while its 52-week high price is $20.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -346.15%. Chatham Lodging Trust has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $1.25 and traded between $1.00 and $1.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSKN’s 50-day SMA is 1.1087 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8821. The stock has a high of $2.92 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9775.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 101.09%, as 19,657 CLDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 44.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more SSKN shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 400,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,251,001 shares of SSKN, with a total valuation of $4,811,481. Kent Lake Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SSKN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,998,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, Broadfin Capital LLC increased its STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares by 18.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,170,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 331,385 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. which are valued at $3,212,720. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 963,981 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,425,103 shares and is now valued at $2,109,152. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.