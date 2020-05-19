Is There A Value in Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) And Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

The shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $9 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caleres Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Needham was of a view that CAL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Needham thinks that CAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.99.

The shares of the company added by 16.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.36 while ending the day at $6.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -11.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. CAL had ended its last session trading at $5.90. Caleres Inc. currently has a market cap of $276.53 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.30, with a beta of 2.19. Caleres Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAL 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $24.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Caleres Inc. generated 45.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Caleres Inc. has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Stifel also rated FOXF as Reiterated on August 02, 2018, with its price target of $55 suggesting that FOXF could down by -12.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.48% to reach $56.71/share. It started the day trading at $66.24 and traded between $59.07 and $63.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOXF’s 50-day SMA is 48.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.47. The stock has a high of $86.91 for the year while the low is $34.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.35%, as 3.74M CAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.75% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.99, while the P/B ratio is 5.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FOXF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -183,127 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,155,047 shares of FOXF, with a total valuation of $262,958,947. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more FOXF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $257,771,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,823,406 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,321 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. which are valued at $195,031,940. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,780 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,159,801 shares and is now valued at $161,181,449. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.