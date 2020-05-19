Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO), RH (NYSE:RH)?

The shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $11 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $11. Wells Fargo was of a view that SHO is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Barclays thinks that SHO is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.61.

The shares of the company added by 15.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.74 while ending the day at $8.53. During the trading session, a total of 5.06 million shares were traded which represents a -7.49% decline from the average session volume which is 4.71 million shares. SHO had ended its last session trading at $7.39. SHO 52-week low price stands at $5.75 while its 52-week high price is $14.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. generated 900.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3400.0%. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RH (NYSE:RH) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $104. Telsey Advisory Group also rated RH as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $110 suggesting that RH could down by -40.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $154.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.10% to reach $124.64/share. It started the day trading at $176.23 and traded between $161.46 and $174.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RH’s 50-day SMA is 124.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 173.26. The stock has a high of $256.27 for the year while the low is $73.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.05%, as 5.29M SHO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.48% of RH shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.19, while the P/B ratio is 178.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more RH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -3,565 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,807,415 shares of RH, with a total valuation of $403,650,129. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $255,701,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RH shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,717,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,874 shares of RH which are valued at $246,955,953. Following these latest developments, around 10.60% of RH stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.