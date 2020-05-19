Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)?

The shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $10.40 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $12. Deutsche Bank was of a view that SBLK is Buy in its latest report on February 21, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that SBLK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.59.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.52 while ending the day at $5.06. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -23.89% decline from the average session volume which is 0.62 million shares. SBLK had ended its last session trading at $4.40. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SBLK 52-week low price stands at $3.86 while its 52-week high price is $12.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Star Bulk Carriers Corp. generated 89.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $1.15 and traded between $1.05 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEI’s 50-day SMA is 1.0549 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.0234. The stock has a high of $7.36 for the year while the low is $0.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.89%, as 34.98M SBLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 53.53% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PEI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -79,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,396,533 shares of PEI, with a total valuation of $10,500,498. Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,651,374 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,539,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,141 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust which are valued at $9,634,977. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,699 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,052,730 shares and is now valued at $3,083,257. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.