Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)?

The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Evercore ISI was of a view that LBRT is In-line in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that LBRT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.31.

The shares of the company added by 17.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $5.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -5.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. LBRT had ended its last session trading at $4.34. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LBRT 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $16.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. generated 56.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1500.0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $309. Even though the stock has been trading at $325.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.01% to reach $372.83/share. It started the day trading at $374.99 and traded between $344.64 and $370.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDG’s 50-day SMA is 335.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 504.83. The stock has a high of $673.51 for the year while the low is $200.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.88%, as 3.48M LBRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.59% of TransDigm Group Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 950.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TDG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 303,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,556,250 shares of TDG, with a total valuation of $2,017,363,250. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,949,914,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its TransDigm Group Incorporated shares by 49.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,390,171 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,123,441 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated which are valued at $1,230,903,287. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TransDigm Group Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,869,798 shares and is now valued at $1,041,966,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of TransDigm Group Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.