Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)?

The shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2017. Credit Suisse was of a view that CLMT is Underperform in its latest report on March 24, 2017. Credit Suisse thinks that CLMT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 179.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.02.

The shares of the company added by 14.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.01 while ending the day at $2.29. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -82.77% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. CLMT had ended its last session trading at $2.00. CLMT 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. generated 103.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 216.67%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.59% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $4.58 and $4.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CENX’s 50-day SMA is 4.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.94. The stock has a high of $8.42 for the year while the low is $2.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.22%, as 4.00M CLMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.99% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CENX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -105,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,203,789 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $31,336,482. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,227,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 4.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,410,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -276,513 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $23,535,023. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.