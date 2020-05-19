Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)?

The shares of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Overweight the MAR stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $97. The stock was given Underperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Berenberg was of a view that MAR is Hold in its latest report on January 17, 2020. Raymond James thinks that MAR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $92.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.40.

The shares of the company added by 17.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $84.865 while ending the day at $93.62. During the trading session, a total of 10.98 million shares were traded which represents a -58.0% decline from the average session volume which is 6.95 million shares. MAR had ended its last session trading at $79.76. MAR 52-week low price stands at $46.56 while its 52-week high price is $153.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott International Inc. generated 1.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -500.0%. Marriott International Inc. has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.94% to reach $46.63/share. It started the day trading at $44.52 and traded between $40.55 and $43.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLK’s 50-day SMA is 39.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.39. The stock has a high of $75.65 for the year while the low is $28.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.86%, as 4.06M MAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.90% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 957.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,028 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,784,557 shares of WLK, with a total valuation of $207,889,002. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more WLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,283,618 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Westlake Chemical Corporation shares by 9.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,741,435 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,022 shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation which are valued at $162,565,351. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Westlake Chemical Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 254,490 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,760,875 shares and is now valued at $119,960,019. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Westlake Chemical Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.