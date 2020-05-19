Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)?

The shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $42 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HollyFrontier Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the HFC stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. JP Morgan was of a view that HFC is Neutral in its latest report on February 21, 2020. Barclays thinks that HFC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.03.

The shares of the company added by 14.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.48 while ending the day at $30.86. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a 32.55% incline from the average session volume which is 3.17 million shares. HFC had ended its last session trading at $26.87. HollyFrontier Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HFC 52-week low price stands at $18.48 while its 52-week high price is $58.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HollyFrontier Corporation generated 909.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -311.32%. HollyFrontier Corporation has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.69% to reach $4.40/share. It started the day trading at $5.84 and traded between $4.81 and $5.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADAP’s 50-day SMA is 3.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.32. The stock has a high of $6.00 for the year while the low is $0.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 812368.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.97%, as 731,375 HFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.50% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 483.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 555.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Matrix Capital Management Co. LP bought more ADAP shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Matrix Capital Management Co. LP purchasing 6,428,730 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,428,730 shares of ADAP, with a total valuation of $115,680,533. RA Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ADAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,140,744 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares by 17.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,002,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,210,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc which are valued at $26,889,072. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,354,023 shares and is now valued at $14,629,517. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.