Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ), Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.95.

The shares of the company added by 64.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 5.53 million shares were traded which represents a -10120.83% decline from the average session volume which is 0.05 million shares. ALJJ had ended its last session trading at $0.32. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ALJJ 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. generated 3.1 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on April 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $3.01 and $3.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNPX’s 50-day SMA is 2.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.46. The stock has a high of $7.03 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 103.16%, as 3.65M ALJJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.42% of Genprex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 700.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Heights Capital Management, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,905,000 shares of GNPX, with a total valuation of $4,229,100. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GNPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $651,992 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 23.00% of Genprex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.