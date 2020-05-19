Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB), F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)?

The shares of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taseko Mines Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 05, 2019. TD Securities was of a view that TGB is Hold in its latest report on February 23, 2017. TD Securities thinks that TGB is worth Speculative Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.90.

The shares of the company added by 14.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.36 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.92 million shares were traded which represents a -73.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.53 million shares. TGB had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Taseko Mines Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TGB 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $0.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Taseko Mines Limited generated 37.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Taseko Mines Limited has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.64% to reach $8.89/share. It started the day trading at $7.20 and traded between $6.70 and $7.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNB’s 50-day SMA is 7.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.67. The stock has a high of $12.93 for the year while the low is $5.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.62%, as 7.81M TGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of F.N.B. Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FNB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -734,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,033,460 shares of FNB, with a total valuation of $275,330,691. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FNB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,689,672 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its F.N.B. Corporation shares by 23.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,813,789 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,245,794 shares of F.N.B. Corporation which are valued at $136,023,553. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its F.N.B. Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 755,152 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,512,295 shares and is now valued at $125,494,467. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of F.N.B. Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.