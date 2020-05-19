Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)?

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $35 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Underweight the RHP stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RHP is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that RHP is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.77.

The shares of the company added by 23.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.96 while ending the day at $30.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -23.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. RHP had ended its last session trading at $24.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.43, with a beta of 1.54. RHP 52-week low price stands at $13.25 while its 52-week high price is $91.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. generated 726.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.68%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has the potential to record -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.75. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.13% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $10.49 and traded between $9.67 and $9.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRD’s 50-day SMA is 7.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.64. The stock has a high of $10.36 for the year while the low is $1.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 358884.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.80%, as 383,289 RHP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.69% of DRDGOLD Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.95, while the P/B ratio is 4.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 492.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 116.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ruffer LLP sold more DRD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ruffer LLP selling -430,122 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,735,966 shares of DRD, with a total valuation of $42,813,133. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,797,494 worth of shares.

Similarly, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… increased its DRDGOLD Limited shares by 34.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 339,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 86,885 shares of DRDGOLD Limited which are valued at $3,066,169. In the same vein, US Global Investors, Inc. (Asset … increased its DRDGOLD Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,761 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 275,260 shares and is now valued at $2,488,350. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DRDGOLD Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.