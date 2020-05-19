Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)?

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Imperial Capital was of a view that OSW is Outperform in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Nomura thinks that OSW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.51.

The shares of the company added by 20.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.35 while ending the day at $6.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a 11.2% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $5.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OSW 52-week low price stands at $2.45 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 20.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Raymond James also rated CHGG as Upgrade on May 05, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that CHGG could down by -39.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.69% to reach $44.50/share. It started the day trading at $66.87 and traded between $61.44 and $62.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHGG’s 50-day SMA is 41.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.53. The stock has a high of $67.98 for the year while the low is $25.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.01%, as 16.42M OSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.56% of Chegg Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more CHGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -72,941 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,421,580 shares of CHGG, with a total valuation of $616,522,545. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CHGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $441,789,957 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Chegg Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,449,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,608 shares of Chegg Inc. which are valued at $318,450,436. In the same vein, Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its Chegg Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,932,189 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,154,021 shares and is now valued at $263,084,398. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Chegg Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.