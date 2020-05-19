Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)?

The shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Halliburton Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Outperform the HAL stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 13, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on April 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. UBS was of a view that HAL is Neutral in its latest report on April 09, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that HAL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.70.

The shares of the company added by 17.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.51 while ending the day at $11.51. During the trading session, a total of 39.93 million shares were traded which represents a -23.86% decline from the average session volume which is 32.24 million shares. HAL had ended its last session trading at $9.82. Halliburton Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HAL 52-week low price stands at $4.25 while its 52-week high price is $26.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Halliburton Company generated 1.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.9%. Halliburton Company has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Robert W. Baird also rated JELD as Downgrade on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that JELD could down by -13.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.81% to reach $12.40/share. It started the day trading at $14.40 and traded between $13.15 and $14.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JELD’s 50-day SMA is 10.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.31. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $6.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1739475.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -46.59%, as 929,054 HAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pzena Investment Management LLC bought more JELD shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pzena Investment Management LLC purchasing 990,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,966,895 shares of JELD, with a total valuation of $113,879,567. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more JELD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,069,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by 3.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,130,835 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 226,337 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which are valued at $77,861,605. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,514,669 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,178,885 shares and is now valued at $65,771,840. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.