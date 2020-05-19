Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)?

The shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the DRH stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Wells Fargo was of a view that DRH is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that DRH is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 165.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.83.

The shares of the company added by 18.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.79 while ending the day at $5.20. During the trading session, a total of 3.29 million shares were traded which represents a 28.34% incline from the average session volume which is 4.59 million shares. DRH had ended its last session trading at $4.38. DRH 52-week low price stands at $1.96 while its 52-week high price is $11.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -700.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $1.7601 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.4579 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8820. The stock has a high of $3.66 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 344947.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.80%, as 409,798 DRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 857.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ABUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 1,202,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,869,281 shares of ABUS, with a total valuation of $7,968,366. Cowen & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more ABUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,023,983 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by 4,406.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,478,119 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,423,126 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which are valued at $2,874,618. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 175,920 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,045,626 shares and is now valued at $2,372,926. Following these latest developments, around 30.16% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.