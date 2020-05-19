Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)?

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Underweight the CCL stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $32. SunTrust was of a view that CCL is Hold in its latest report on November 21, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that CCL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.65.

The shares of the company added by 15.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.92 while ending the day at $14.72. During the trading session, a total of 79.4 million shares were traded which represents a -26.29% decline from the average session volume which is 62.87 million shares. CCL had ended its last session trading at $12.78. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CCL 52-week low price stands at $7.80 while its 52-week high price is $54.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Carnival Corporation & Plc has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.98% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $23.38 and traded between $21.49 and $23.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLHR’s 50-day SMA is 21.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.86. The stock has a high of $49.87 for the year while the low is $14.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.13%, as 2.24M CCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.84% of Herman Miller Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 713.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MLHR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -182,802 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,128,364 shares of MLHR, with a total valuation of $138,133,325. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MLHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,257,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Herman Miller Inc. shares by 33.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,426,897 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 857,030 shares of Herman Miller Inc. which are valued at $77,242,258. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Herman Miller Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 52,813 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,685,376 shares and is now valued at $60,528,375. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Herman Miller Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.