Is It Crazy To Buy RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) And Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

The shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPT Realty, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Sell the RPT stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Compass Point was of a view that RPT is Sell in its latest report on August 15, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that RPT is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $7.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.77.

The shares of the company added by 17.68% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.35 while ending the day at $5.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -39.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. RPT had ended its last session trading at $5.09. RPT 52-week low price stands at $4.61 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.85%. RPT Realty has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Raymond James also rated WBS as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that WBS could surge by 8.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.07% to reach $27.45/share. It started the day trading at $25.41 and traded between $23.46 and $25.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBS’s 50-day SMA is 24.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.55. The stock has a high of $54.04 for the year while the low is $18.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.76%, as 2.29M RPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Webster Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,891,399 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,591,798 shares of WBS, with a total valuation of $355,718,294. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,525,238 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by 3.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,617,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -270,834 shares of Webster Financial Corporation which are valued at $215,197,709. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 511,674 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,109,220 shares and is now valued at $87,835,465. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Webster Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.