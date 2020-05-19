Is It Crazy To Buy Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) And Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

The shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meredith Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on January 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Citigroup was of a view that MDP is Neutral in its latest report on December 01, 2017. Jefferies thinks that MDP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.04.

The shares of the company added by 15.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.25 while ending the day at $13.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -12.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. MDP had ended its last session trading at $11.57. Meredith Corporation currently has a market cap of $765.06 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 1.76. Meredith Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MDP 52-week low price stands at $10.01 while its 52-week high price is $58.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meredith Corporation generated 21.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.21%.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Mizuho also rated XEC as Upgrade on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that XEC could surge by 13.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.89% to reach $31.12/share. It started the day trading at $27.03 and traded between $25.49 and $26.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEC’s 50-day SMA is 19.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.61. The stock has a high of $71.58 for the year while the low is $12.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.17%, as 9.14M MDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.11% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more XEC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,272,417 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,635,083 shares of XEC, with a total valuation of $244,923,810. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $207,850,341 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by 13.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,763,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -773,185 shares of Cimarex Energy Co. which are valued at $121,076,756. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Cimarex Energy Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,871 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,349,452 shares and is now valued at $110,563,070. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Cimarex Energy Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.