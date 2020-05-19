Is It Crazy To Buy Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) And GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

The shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Western Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Neutral the GWB stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. FBR & Co. was of a view that GWB is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that GWB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.02.

The shares of the company added by 14.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.13 while ending the day at $13.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.91 million shares were traded which represents a -46.98% decline from the average session volume which is 0.62 million shares. GWB had ended its last session trading at $11.55. GWB 52-week low price stands at $10.86 while its 52-week high price is $36.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.62%. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $6.66 and traded between $6.02 and $6.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EAF’s 50-day SMA is 7.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.74. The stock has a high of $14.84 for the year while the low is $5.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 12.70M GWB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.75% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The River Road Asset Management LLC bought more EAF shares, increasing its portfolio by 208.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The River Road Asset Management LLC purchasing 6,407,292 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,479,245 shares of EAF, with a total valuation of $76,971,469. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EAF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,298,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its GrafTech International Ltd. shares by 131.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,272,447 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,995,347 shares of GrafTech International Ltd. which are valued at $42,812,270. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its GrafTech International Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 573,311 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,127,523 shares and is now valued at $25,395,487. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of GrafTech International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.