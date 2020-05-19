Is It Crazy To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) And RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

The shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Medical REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the GMRE stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. Stifel was of a view that GMRE is Buy in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Janney thinks that GMRE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.29.

The shares of the company added by 16.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.00 while ending the day at $11.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -9.54% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. GMRE had ended its last session trading at $9.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $497.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 102.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.40, with a beta of 0.80. GMRE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $15.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Global Medical REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Brigantine published a research note on February 13, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.14 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ariel Investments LLC bought more RNWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ariel Investments LLC purchasing 62,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,083,130 shares of RNWK, with a total valuation of $4,544,098.

Similarly, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC decreased its RealNetworks Inc. shares by 16.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,018,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -391,533 shares of RealNetworks Inc. which are valued at $1,508,113. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its RealNetworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 96,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,334,062 shares and is now valued at $996,544. Following these latest developments, around 41.37% of RealNetworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.