Is It Crazy To Buy Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) And Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

The shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcoa Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Neutral the AA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $20.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AA is Underperform in its latest report on November 13, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that AA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.49.

The shares of the company added by 17.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.01 while ending the day at $7.80. During the trading session, a total of 12.89 million shares were traded which represents a -38.18% decline from the average session volume which is 9.33 million shares. AA had ended its last session trading at $6.66. Alcoa Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AA 52-week low price stands at $5.16 while its 52-week high price is $25.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alcoa Corporation generated 829.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.65%. Alcoa Corporation has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Jefferies also rated AQUA as Initiated on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that AQUA could down by -21.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.75% to reach $15.10/share. It started the day trading at $18.57 and traded between $16.75 and $18.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQUA’s 50-day SMA is 14.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.22. The stock has a high of $25.23 for the year while the low is $7.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.07%, as 2.70M AA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.38% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.84, while the P/B ratio is 5.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AQUA shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,134,147 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,644,461 shares of AQUA, with a total valuation of $122,693,599.

Similarly, BC Investment Management Corp. decreased its Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares by 25.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,781,968 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,000,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. which are valued at $92,800,586. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 264,318 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,839,828 shares and is now valued at $77,679,239. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.