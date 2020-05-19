Is cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) Worth A Bite? YCBD 200 SMA stands at -28.71%

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 81.44% on 05/18/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.23 before closing at $1.76. Intraday shares traded counted 37.47 million, which was -5044.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 728.26K. YCBD’s previous close was $0.97 while the outstanding shares total 27.72M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 84.67, with weekly volatility at 20.24% and ATR at 0.15. The YCBD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.50 and a $6.70 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company cbdMD Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $79.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24885000 million total, with 5792000 million as their total liabilities.

YCBD were able to record -10.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.15 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -9.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, cbdMD Inc. recorded a total of 9.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 40.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.97%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YCBD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YCBD attractive?

In related news, Director, Ghiloni Peter J. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.75, for a total value of 18,720. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO & COO, Elliott Mark S now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,300. Also, CO-CEO, Coffman Raymond Scott bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.00 per share, with a total market value of 125,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CO-CEO, Sumichrast Martin A. now holds 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 125,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.