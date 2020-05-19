Is A Downturn Overdue? Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Underweight the TGI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. Barclays was of a view that TGI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.01.

The shares of the company added by 15.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.09 while ending the day at $5.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -57.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $4.73. TGI 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 53.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $180. Citigroup also rated BA as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $175 suggesting that BA could surge by 13.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $120.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.87% to reach $156.72/share. It started the day trading at $136.20 and traded between $125.80 and $135.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BA’s 50-day SMA is 139.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 293.73. The stock has a high of $391.00 for the year while the low is $89.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.15%, as 18.00M TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.20% of The Boeing Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 30.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -686,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,208,562 shares of BA, with a total valuation of $5,529,191,413. Newport Trust Co. meanwhile bought more BA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,614,950,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its The Boeing Company shares by 15.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,555,090 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,997,531 shares of The Boeing Company which are valued at $4,308,878,792. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Boeing Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 156,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,146,396 shares and is now valued at $3,687,164,764. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Boeing Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.