Is A Downturn Overdue? Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)?

The shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $8 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovintiv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on April 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Mizuho was of a view that OVV is Underperform in its latest report on April 03, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that OVV is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 254.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.10.

The shares of the company added by 17.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.9101 while ending the day at $7.45. During the trading session, a total of 10.04 million shares were traded which represents a 4.9% incline from the average session volume which is 10.56 million shares. OVV had ended its last session trading at $6.34. Ovintiv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OVV 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $34.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ovintiv Inc. generated 190.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -950.0%. Ovintiv Inc. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. It started the day trading at $16.42 and traded between $15.28 and $16.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIT’s 50-day SMA is 17.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.95. The stock has a high of $53.40 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.79%, as 5.36M OVV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.58% of CIT Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 310,583 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,716,488 shares of CIT, with a total valuation of $184,418,942. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,469,314 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its CIT Group Inc. shares by 19.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,892,265 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,669,777 shares of CIT Group Inc. which are valued at $130,815,190. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its CIT Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,036,789 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,493,306 shares and is now valued at $123,242,948. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of CIT Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.