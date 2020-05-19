Is A Downturn Overdue? Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 657.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.24.

The shares of the company added by 29.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.1203 while ending the day at $2.66. During the trading session, a total of 7.22 million shares were traded which represents a -828.74% decline from the average session volume which is 0.78 million shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $2.05. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 22.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.39% to reach $88.92/share. It started the day trading at $92.37 and traded between $84.12 and $84.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNDM’s 50-day SMA is 69.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.00. The stock has a high of $91.85 for the year while the low is $43.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 4.29M ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.68% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more TNDM shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,788,022 shares of TNDM, with a total valuation of $541,548,395. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $421,739,339 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares by 4.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,130,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -235,655 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. which are valued at $409,324,214. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,719 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,758,204 shares and is now valued at $299,829,515. Following these latest developments, around 4.39% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.